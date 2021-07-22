Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 54.70 ($0.71). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.71), with a volume of 347,151 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18. The stock has a market cap of £150.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.03.

Costain Group Company Profile (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.