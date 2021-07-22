Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Costamare worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Costamare by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 272,091 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 157,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after acquiring an additional 110,496 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.33 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

