Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 631.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $415.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $418.07. The firm has a market cap of $183.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

