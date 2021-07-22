Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,614 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Coty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coty by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,936 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,070,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 62,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

COTY stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

