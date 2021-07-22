Cousins Properties (CUZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.680-2.780 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.68-$2.78 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts expect Cousins Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CUZ opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.63. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

