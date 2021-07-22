COVA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,506.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $621,515.11 and approximately $16,506.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00849195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

