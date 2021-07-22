COVA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,506.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $621,515.11 and approximately $16,506.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00849195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

