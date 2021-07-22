Covalent Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $17.45 million and $2.85 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covalent has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00106431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00142252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,237.31 or 0.99888412 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.