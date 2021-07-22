Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,350 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Covetrus worth $27,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $72,894.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,519.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,988 shares of company stock worth $1,713,614 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVET opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVET. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

