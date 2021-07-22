Cowen Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

CSX stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.95. 456,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,206,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69. CSX has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock valued at $201,411,409. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,709,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,279,000 after acquiring an additional 177,068 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 9.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,781,000 after acquiring an additional 890,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $666,341,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

