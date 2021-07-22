Cowen Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
CSX stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.95. 456,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,206,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69. CSX has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock valued at $201,411,409. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,709,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,279,000 after acquiring an additional 177,068 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 9.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,781,000 after acquiring an additional 890,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $666,341,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
