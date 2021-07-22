Cowen Downgrades Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Market Perform

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.81.

Atlassian stock opened at $268.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.66. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 328.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $1,171,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

