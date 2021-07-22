Cowen Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.99.

MSFT opened at $281.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $284.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 909,173 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $246,295,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

