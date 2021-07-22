Cowen Raises Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $68.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 303,821,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,221,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,115,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,195,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.