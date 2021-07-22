CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.47

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NCYF stock traded up GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 56.93 ($0.74). 655,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,268. The company has a market cap of £253.37 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 44.30 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.91.
About CQS New City High Yield Fund
