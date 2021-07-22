CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.47

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NCYF stock traded up GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 56.93 ($0.74). 655,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,268. The company has a market cap of £253.37 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 44.30 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.91.

About CQS New City High Yield Fund

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

