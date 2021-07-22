Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is INCA Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

INCA Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,258 shares during the period. Credicorp makes up about 19.4% of INCA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. INCA Investments LLC owned about 0.43% of Credicorp worth $46,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Credicorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Credicorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

BAP traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $122.44. 1,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.86. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

