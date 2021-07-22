Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $12.86. 173,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,516. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

