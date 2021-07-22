Critical Analysis: AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water & Farming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AppHarvest and Two Rivers Water & Farming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A Two Rivers Water & Farming $70,000.00 291.78 $3.72 million N/A N/A

Two Rivers Water & Farming has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and Two Rivers Water & Farming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18% Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AppHarvest and Two Rivers Water & Farming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00 Two Rivers Water & Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppHarvest currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 154.37%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Summary

Two Rivers Water & Farming beats AppHarvest on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

