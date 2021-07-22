Critical Analysis: SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) & Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF)

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SLR Investment and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $121.75 million 6.53 $15.45 million $1.40 13.44 Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Volatility and Risk

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of SLR Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of SLR Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 90.14% 6.90% 3.02% Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SLR Investment and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 0 2 3 0 2.60 Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment currently has a consensus target price of $19.05, suggesting a potential upside of 1.22%. Given SLR Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the U.S. dollar adjusted BSE National Index. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. was formed on December 22, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

