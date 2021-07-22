Critical Survey: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) versus Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geely Automobile has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fisker and Geely Automobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fisker currently has a consensus price target of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 61.07%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fisker and Geely Automobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -40.98 Geely Automobile $13.35 billion 2.24 $5.92 million $1.62 37.64

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geely Automobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Geely Automobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles. The company also provides vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Sweden, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and other countries. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

