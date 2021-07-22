Critical Survey: Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) versus Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lyra Therapeutics and Teleflex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Teleflex 0 1 8 1 3.00

Lyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Teleflex has a consensus price target of $459.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.58%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Teleflex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Teleflex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.13 million ($2.59) -2.81 Teleflex $2.54 billion 7.22 $335.32 million $10.67 36.75

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics N/A -33.18% -30.79% Teleflex 10.98% 15.71% 7.44%

Summary

Teleflex beats Lyra Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology product comprises the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

