Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.66, RTT News reports. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $131.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23.

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

