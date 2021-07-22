Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.66, RTT News reports. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $131.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23.
CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.
