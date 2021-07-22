Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.57

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.57 and last traded at $54.07, with a volume of 1784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

COIHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.6092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

