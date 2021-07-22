Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,339. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.49. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.