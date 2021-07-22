Crown Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $365.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0659 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,212.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.72 or 0.01355733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00378924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00078930 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003570 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,656,507 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

