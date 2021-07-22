Crowns Price Reaches $4.59 (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $4.59 or 0.00014225 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crowns has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $7.95 million and $852,328.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.33 or 0.00856056 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Crowns

CWS is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,730,819 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

