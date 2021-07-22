Crust (CRU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.41 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001536 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.62 or 0.01202593 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

