Crust Network (CRU) Market Capitalization Reaches $45.95 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.52 or 0.00078591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust Network has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Crust Network has a total market cap of $45.95 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00849195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars.

