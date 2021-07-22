CryoLife (CRY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. On average, analysts expect CryoLife to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CryoLife alerts:

NYSE:CRY opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.62. CryoLife has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CryoLife in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $817,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $170,887.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,568 shares of company stock worth $1,716,797. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.