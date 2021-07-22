CryptEx (CRX) Market Cap Tops $1.48 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, CryptEx has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $17.37 or 0.00053856 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $1,226.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,245.81 or 1.00005990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00034936 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00052983 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000783 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00009703 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

