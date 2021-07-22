Crypto Sports Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $257,269.39 and $393.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

