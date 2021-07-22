CRYPTO20 Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00007790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $100.48 million and approximately $3,867.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,952,906 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

