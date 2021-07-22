CryptoBlades Price Hits $58.91 on Top Exchanges (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for about $58.91 or 0.00182524 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $41.38 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded up 894.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00105075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00141447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,326.33 or 1.00150129 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,318 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

