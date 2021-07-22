CryptoFranc (XCHF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,358.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $16,358.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00003371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

