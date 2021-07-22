CryptoTask (CTASK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $517,187.30

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $517,187.30 and $88,144.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001056 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00105258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00141123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,262.34 or 1.00170833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,520,225 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

