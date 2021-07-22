CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSX. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.95. 456,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,206,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock worth $201,411,409 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in CSX by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

