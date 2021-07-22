CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.67 to $36.67 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 456,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,206,381. CSX has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69.
In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock worth $201,411,409. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in CSX by 94.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
