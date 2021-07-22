CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.67 to $36.67 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 456,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,206,381. CSX has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock worth $201,411,409. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in CSX by 94.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.