CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $38.00 at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.95. 456,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,206,381. CSX has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.69.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,996,015 shares of company stock valued at $201,411,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 94.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

