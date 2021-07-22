CTO Realty Growth (CTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.900-4.200 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 169.18%. On average, analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $54.86 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $326.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTO. Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,791. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.