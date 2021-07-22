Cubiex (CBIX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,024.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Cubiex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $349,150.38 and $1,024.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00106609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00142428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,361.03 or 1.00086479 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

