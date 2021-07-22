Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 105,875 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,875 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Mattel worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

MAT opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

