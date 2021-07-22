Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 28,662 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 874.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,662 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. upped their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $258.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.24. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

