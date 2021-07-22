Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 3,907 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $718.42 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $554.26 and a 1 year high of $749.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $702.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. raised their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $732.00.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.