Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 708.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,890 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 135.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

