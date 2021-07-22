Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1,188.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55,497 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of ROST opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.54. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.