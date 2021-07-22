Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1,530.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,357,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,430,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $509,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,442,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $22,714,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.89.

MPWR stock opened at $405.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 110.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.