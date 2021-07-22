Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,449 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 6.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Incyte by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 46.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Incyte by 41.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

