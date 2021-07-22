Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,743 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,706 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Foot Locker worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Foot Locker by 0.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.48.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL opened at $58.68 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

