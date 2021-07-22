Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.06 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 129.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,275 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

In other news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.