Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.11 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 132.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Nordson worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. CWM LLC grew its position in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson stock opened at $224.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $226.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

