Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 3,404.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,690 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.22% of Grocery Outlet worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 488.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 157,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 130,973 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 34.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 413.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GO stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.51.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,000 shares of company stock worth $7,397,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

